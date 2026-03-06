according-to-analysts,-the-most-important-support-level-that-will-determine-btc’s-short-term-direction-has-been-identified!-here-are-the-details

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has slowed its recent recovery at a critical technical resistance level. According to analysts, the most important level determining BTC’s short-term direction will be the $70,000 support level.

The analysis indicates that the Bitcoin price is stagnating in an area where two technically significant indicators intersect. Accordingly, the price is struggling at a strong resistance point where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level meets the 50-day moving average. Analysts emphasize that breaking above this level is critical for a renewed upward momentum.

According to market analysis, the first significant support level for Bitcoin is $70,000. Failure to hold this level could lead to a price pullback to $64,000. Technical analysts note that a drop below $70,000 could weaken market sentiment and increase selling pressure.

On the other hand, macroeconomic developments are also putting pressure on the crypto market. According to the analysis, geopolitical risks created by the war in Iran, rising oil prices, and a strong US dollar are increasing uncertainty in global markets. These factors are said to raise questions about the sustainability of Bitcoin’s rise.

The report also highlighted that Bitcoin’s recent recovery may have been largely driven by a short squeeze effect rather than new buying demand. This suggests the price increase may have stemmed from short-term position closures rather than a sustained trend.

Analysts say investors should closely monitor the $70,000 level in the coming days. They believe that if this level holds, Bitcoin may attempt another upward move, but a break below it could trigger a deeper correction.

