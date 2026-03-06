the-crisis-in-the-middle-east-affects-21%-of-global-air-cargo-flows

The escalating tensions in the Middle East are beginning to cause significant disruptions in global air cargo transport networks, as airspace closures and flight restrictions are forcing airlines to redesign their routes and suspend operations along critical transport corridors.

The conflict in Iran and the restrictions imposed on parts of the region’s airspace are directly affecting a significant share of global air freight transport, highlighting the decisive role of the Middle East in international supply chains.

According to a new analysis by the company WorldACD Market Data, approximately 21% of global air cargo flows are directly linked to the Middle East, whether involving cargo originating from the region, destined for it, or passing through its major aviation hubs.

The data used in the analysis is based on global air cargo figures by weight for the period November 2025 – January 2026.

The geographical position of the Middle East has turned the region into a key connection point between Europe, Asia and Africa. Major aviation hubs operate as primary transshipment gateways for international cargo flows, serving thousands of cargo flights as well as combined passenger-and-cargo transport operations.

The WorldACD analysis clearly records this role, presenting the distribution of global air cargo associated with the Middle East:

–0.4% of global air cargo is transported within the Middle East

–2.2% concerns exports from the Middle East to the rest of the world

–8.8% originates from international markets with the Middle East as the final destination

–9.5% of global cargo is transported through the region’s aviation hubs as transit cargo

In total, these flows correspond to 21% of global air cargo activity, underscoring the strategic importance of the region’s aviation network.

Of particular interest is the fact that the largest share of these flows concerns transit cargo, meaning goods that neither originate in nor have their final destination in the Middle East but use the region’s major aviation hubs as intermediate transshipment points.

These shipments account for 9.5% of global air cargo, confirming the region’s role as a key bridge between continents.

The current geopolitical tension, however, is creating significant challenges for this network. Airspace closures and route changes are increasing flight times, airline operating costs and uncertainty within supply chains.

The effects are not limited to the aviation sector alone. Delays and flight reroutings can affect critical high-value and time-sensitive cargo flows, such as electronic products, pharmaceutical preparations and perishable goods.

As the Middle East constitutes one of the most important transport hubs between East and West, any disruption to its aviation network can have broader consequences for global trade.

These developments once again highlight how sensitive international supply chains are to geopolitical crises and how critical the role of major aviation hubs is in maintaining the smooth flow of global trade.

