yannis-kotzias:-oil-stocks-for-temporary-crises-are-usually-sufficient-for-about-60-90-days-of-consumption

Marine security in the Arab or Persian Gulfis one of the most important issues for international trade and global energy security today. This region is among the most strategically critical maritime zones on the planet, as it serves as a key export corridor for a huge proportion of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.

The Gulf coast is home to some of the world’s largest oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Iran. The region concentrates a significant portion of the world’s energy reserves, and accounts for about 20% of the world’s oil production.

The region is home to a significant portion of the world’s energy reserves, and accounts for about 20% of the world’s oil production.

Most of this production is exported to international markets through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but highly critical sea passage. It is one of the world’s most important energy “straits”, a true choke point for global shipping.

Every day, tens of millions of barrels of oil and petroleum products are transported through this corridor. The stability and security of the region are therefore considered vital for the smooth functioning of the international energy market.

The operation of the global oil chain is based on a complex process linking production to final consumption. First, crude oil is extracted from the fields. Then the oil is stored in large tanks near export terminals and loaded onto tankers for transport over long distances.

The ships are headed to refineries in Europe, Asia and America, where crude oil is converted into products essential to the modern economy, such as gasoline, diesel, kerosene for aviation, marine fuels and energy products for industry and power generation. However, the geopolitical importance of the region also entails significant risks to maritime security. According to the analysis of Xclusiv Shipbrokers co-founder, Giannis Kotzias, the situation has become more fragile due to escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and wider instability in the Middle East.

- Yannis Kotzias: Oil stocks for temporary crises are usually sufficient for about 60-90 days of consumption appeared first on - English.