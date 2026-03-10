forbes:-these-are-the-greek-billionaires-on-the-2026-list

The global Forbes ranking for 2026 confirms that Greece continues to have a strong presence on the global wealth map. A total of 21 Greeks appear on this year’s billionaire list, with entrepreneurs from shipping, industry, and investments occupying leading positions among the country’s wealthiest individuals.

At the top among the Greeks is Vicky Safra together with her four children, while other notable figures include Maria Angelicoussis and Evangelos Marinakis.

The first Greek woman on the list

The 73-year-old Vicky Safra and her children rank 94th globally, representing the largest Greek fortune on this year’s list.

The family’s net worth is estimated at $27.1 billion. Their wealth comes from the banking empire created by her late husband Joseph Safra, who passed away in December 2020.

The rise of Maria Angelicoussis

Second among Greeks is shipowner Maria Angelicoussis, who ranks 509th worldwide.

Her wealth is estimated at $7.5 billion, showing significant growth in recent years:

2023: $5.6 billion

$5.6 billion 2024: $6.4 billion

$6.4 billion 2025: $7.6 billion

This steady rise reflects the strong international presence of the Angelicoussis family shipping empire.

Another major climber is Evangelos Marinakis, who now ranks 567th globally with an estimated $7 billion, up from $4.9 billion last year. In 2025 he ranked 734th.

The rest of the Greek top five

The Greek top five richest individuals is completed by two more well-known shipowners:

George Economou – 806th place

– George Prokopiou – 908th place

Both remain powerful figures in the global shipping industry, which continues to be the main source of large fortunes in Greece.

Other Greek billionaires

Further down the list are additional prominent names from shipping and business:

Andreas Martinos – 972nd place , $4.4B

– , $4.4B Aristotelis Mistakidis – 1011th place , $4.2B (known as the “copper king”)

– , $4.2B (known as the “copper king”) Spyros Latsis & family – 1108th place , $3.9B

& family – , $3.9B Panagiotis Tsakos & family – 1189th place , $3.6B

& family – , $3.6B Philip Niarchos – 1504th place, $2.8B

The Greek list also includes:

Anna Angelicoussis & family – $2.6B

& family – $2.6B Marianna Latsis & family – $2.4B

& family – $2.4B Ioannis Papalekas – $2.4B

– $2.4B Konstantinos Martinos – $2B

– $2B Athanasios Martinos – $2.1B

– $2.1B Margarita Latsis-Katsiapí – $1.7B

– $1.7B Georgios Peristeris – $1.4B

– $1.4B Evangelos Mytilineos – $1.4B

– $1.4B Ioannis Koustas – $1.3B

– $1.3B Giannis Alafouzos & family – $1.1B

& family – $1.1B Diamantis Diamantidis & family – $1.1B

The 2026 Forbes list once again highlights the enduring strength of Greek shipping and international investments in generating large fortunes. Despite fluctuations in the global economy, several Greek entrepreneurs continue to maintain or even strengthen their position among the richest people in the world.

- Forbes: these are the Greek billionaires on the 2026 list appeared first on - English.