Musk is the richest man in the world for another year – His fortune stands at $839 billion

If it were a country, it would rank among the 25 richest in the world. Even the increase in its wealth since last year exceeds the GDP of many countries, including Greece.

Elon Musk is once again the richest person in the world, topping the list of the world’s wealthiest individuals published today by Forbes magazine.

The majority shareholder of carmaker Tesla, space company SpaceX, social media platform X, and artificial intelligence company xAI has a fortune estimated at $839 billion, up from $342 billion on the list released a year ago.

His fortune is more than triple that of the other two entrepreneurs who make up the top three: Google co-founders Larry Page ($257 billion) and Sergey Brin ($237 billion).

According to the American magazine, known for its annual ranking of the world’s largest fortunes, the planet now has 3,428 billionaires — 400 more than a year ago. Together, they hold a combined wealth of $20.1 trillion, up from $16.1 trillion a year earlier.

