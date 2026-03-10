The Gulf war opens new doors for Greek tourism — and Turkey is losing its edge

The tourism map of the Mediterranean is being redrawn before our eyes. The war that erupted across the Persian Gulf and the broader Middle East is not only a humanitarian catastrophe — it is simultaneously a tectonic shift in global travel flows. And Greece, armed with three consecutive record years and a hard-earned reputation for safety and reliability, finds itself in the right place at the right time.

The collapse of the Middle East as a tourist destination

The numbers speak for themselves. Oxford Economics estimates that inbound arrivals to the Middle East could decline between 11% and 27% year-on-year in 2026 as a result of the conflict — a loss of between 23 and 38 million international visitors compared to the December baseline forecast, translating to between $34 and $56 billion in lost tourist spending.

Around 100 million tourists visited the Middle East in 2025. With tourism worth $367 billion annually, the region had spent years carefully building its image as a safe, luxurious, and modern destination. That image has now taken a heavy blow. Crude oil prices surged past $115 a barrel, representing a 30% increase within just ten days of the outbreak of hostilities.

Tourism consultancy Mabrian is already detecting a significant deterioration in perceptions of security across several Middle Eastern destinations, along with the first signs of a shift in demand. The analysis, drawn from traveller sentiment data in key outbound markets — the US, UK, Germany, France and Italy — points to a drop in confidence in several Gulf destinations, which is beginning to open opportunities for alternative tourism markets.

Ryanair, TUI and the titans of European travel pivot to Greece

The message from the biggest players in the European travel industry is unambiguous. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told the press on March 3rd that there is “a big collapse in bookings to the Middle East,” pointing to strong pre-Easter bookings for Italy, Greece, and Portugal. TUI Germany chief Benjamin Jacobi agreed there would be “a dip in demand” for the Middle East, predicting that Asia, Europe and particularly the western Mediterranean would benefit instead.

Industry sources in Greece report that cancellations have increased in Cyprus, with some tourists already choosing Greece as an alternative. The US travel advisory hierarchy tells its own story: Greece remains at Level 1 — Exercise Normal Precautions — while Turkey sits at Level 2 — Exercise Increased Caution — and Cyprus was raised on March 3, 2026 to Level 3: Reconsider Travel. The hierarchy is eloquent. Among the three Eastern Mediterranean nations, Greece currently holds the strongest positioning as a safe destination.

This would not be the first time that a geopolitical crisis has altered the map of international tourism. After the Arab Spring of 2011, instability in North African destinations — Egypt and Tunisia — diverted part of European demand towards northern Mediterranean countries. Spain was one of the main beneficiaries of that change in tourist flows. In 2026, Greece is better positioned than ever to capitalise on a similar shift.

Turkey loses its core advantage: price competitiveness

For years, Turkey was the primary thorn in the side of Greek tourism. Lower prices, sprawling all-inclusive resorts, and powerful air connectivity through Turkish Airlines drew millions of travellers who might otherwise have chosen Greece. In 2024, Turkey attracted 62 million tourists and earned over $61 billion — an 8.3% increase from 2023.

But that picture has changed dramatically. With inflation at 33.5%, rising interest rates and an appreciating lira, the cost of accommodation and services has skyrocketed. A tourism agent told - that $35 for a plate of meatballs or $20 for a pizza in tourist areas shows that Turkey is losing its international price competitiveness.

In July 2025, the peak month of Turkey’s tourist season, foreign visitor arrivals fell 4.97% year-on-year. The market-by-market losses were striking: arrivals from the US dropped 21.9%, from Iran -19%, and from Greece -14.4%. Between January and July 2025, total arrivals fell 2.1% compared to the same period in 2024.

Turkey, once synonymous with affordable holidays, now faces an uncomfortable transformation: its prices in some destinations have reached or even exceeded those of Spain and Greece, while service quality has failed to keep pace with costs. The war has added a further burden. Turkish flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan have been suspended, while wider regional airspace disruptions are driving up operational costs. Travellers may now mentally blur Turkey into a broader “conflict zone” — even when its resort areas are far from any frontline.

Greece enters the season on three consecutive record years

Greece arrives at this pivotal juncture from a position of exceptional strength. According to Bank of Greece data, tourism revenues reached €23.6 billion in 2025 — a 9.4% increase on 2024 — while foreign visitor arrivals climbed to nearly 38 million, posting a 5.6% rise year-on-year and marking the third consecutive record-breaking year. Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni described 2025 as the “best year ever” for the sector, adding that “the first data for 2026 create optimistic prospects, as another positive year for the sector is looming.”

Greek tourism’s 4.4% growth in arrivals for 2025 placed the country ahead of Spain (+3.4%) and Italy (+1.2%). British arrivals were up roughly 6% year-on-year, while German arrivals increased by roughly 8%.

The forward-booking momentum for 2026 is equally compelling. Analysis by Greek digital marketing agency Nelios shows a 33.3% rise in pre-bookings and a 19.2% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Kos recorded an extraordinary 170% jump in pre-bookings, Paros followed with 139.5%, and Crete posted a 117.5% surge. On the mainland, Thessaloniki is leading with a 67.7% increase in bookings and 56.2% revenue growth, while Athens shows bookings up 24% and revenue up 29.2%.

The European indicator: Greece gaining market share

The European Travel Commission (ETC) forecasts that international arrivals to Europe will increase by 6.2% in 2026, supported in part by a projected 9% rise in long-haul travel. With demand from core European markets remaining stable and US travel extending further into the year, Greece appears well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory.

TUI, one of the world’s largest tour operators, sent a clear signal early: when the company launched its 2026 summer programme on May 29, 2025, it received more than 10,000 bookings in a single day — a clear indication of the scale of demand for Greece.

Greece’s tourism model occupies a distinctive “golden mean” between Spain’s mass-tourism approach and Turkey’s high-volume, budget-friendly strategy, positioning the country uniquely within the competitive landscape with a focus on quality experiences rather than sheer volume.

Why Greece holds a structural advantage over Turkey

Beyond the immediate data, several structural factors favour Greece in any direct comparison with Turkey.

Safety and geopolitical positioning. Turkey shares borders with Syria and Iraq and is operationally connected to the epicentres of the current conflict. Greece, despite its geographical proximity to the Middle East, is firmly embedded in the European security space and is currently perceived by international tourists as a stable, familiar destination — a positioning its rivals cannot easily replicate.

EU and Schengen membership. For tens of millions of European travellers, Greece is simply “inside the EU” — no visa, no bureaucratic friction, no uncertainty at the border. Turkey remains outside the EU, a distinction that carries a quiet but significant psychological weight for a large segment of the travel market.

The erosion of the price gap. The once-reliable argument that “Turkey is cheaper” has lost much of its force. The euro gained 30% against the Turkish lira, widening price differentials at first — but Turkey’s domestic inflationary pressure has comprehensively offset that advantage, pushing Turkish holiday costs to levels that now rival or surpass those of Greece and Spain.

Risks and contradictions

The picture is not exclusively rosy. The surge in fuel costs driven by the conflict has forced many airlines to reintroduce fuel surcharges, significantly inflating the cost of long-haul tickets — with Asia-Pacific routes potentially seeing increases of 8% to 15%. Oxford Economics warns that a prolonged confrontation could lead to a global cooling of tourism demand, with reservations being postponed as travellers adopt a wait-and-see attitude on the safety of flight corridors.

Tourism leaders in northern Greece are voicing restrained concern. Israel had emerged as one of the most dynamic inbound markets for Thessaloniki in recent years, and Gulf countries such as the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia account for smaller but high-spending visitor flows — both of which are now vulnerable. Grigoris Tasios, vice-president of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, acknowledges the uncertainty: “It is not the first time we are experiencing such a situation,” but stresses that everything will depend on the duration of the crisis.

The Federation of Greek Tourism Enterprises (FedHATTA) notes that the market has “frozen” rather than reversed: the flow of bookings from abroad remains normal for the season so far, but market activity is expected to become clearer only after the Easter period, which traditionally acts as a key demand signal for the summer season.

Greece’s narrative advantage

Beyond the statistics, the Gulf war is dismantling a powerful travel narrative that had been years in the making: the Middle East’s image as a rising luxury tourism powerhouse. Dubai, Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi poured billions into ultra-luxury hotels, theme parks, cultural events and sporting spectacles — explicitly aiming to divert high-spending travellers away from traditional European destinations. In 2026, that competition has been temporarily suspended.

According to Mabrian, there are already initial signs that part of the demand that normally flows to the Middle East could be redirected towards European destinations perceived as safer and more established — specifically Spain, Italy and Greece. As geopolitical tensions rise in the Middle East, Greece has positioned itself as a beacon of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean — strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, with strong EU ties and robust defence partnerships reinforcing its attractiveness as a travel destination.

Conclusion: a rare historical opening

War is never an “opportunity” in any human sense. But the history of the Mediterranean shows, repeatedly, that geopolitical crises brutally redistribute tourist flows. In 2026, Greek tourism finds itself at a rare convergence of favourable forces: Middle Eastern markets are contracting sharply, Turkey is shedding its primary competitive advantage — low prices — while simultaneously suffering a proximity-to-conflict perception problem that no amount of marketing can quickly undo.

Greece, with three consecutive tourism records, a US Level 1 safety rating, a clear European identity, and already explosive early-booking numbers, is the safe harbour that millions of travellers are searching for right now. The critical question is no longer whether it will benefit — but how swiftly and effectively it can absorb the demand without sacrificing the one thing that makes it irreplaceable: the quality of the experience.