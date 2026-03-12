depa-marketing:-new-cargo-of-lng-from-the-usa-to-revithoussa

On March 12, DEPA Trading received a shipment of LNG from the Sabine Pass liquefaction terminal in the United States at the Revythoussa LNG terminal. Part of this cargo will be supplied to Atlantic SEE LNG Trade, while the remainder will serve domestic demand, strengthening the energy system’s reliability and supporting Greece’s energy security.

K. Christos Bastdekis, Coordinating Director of Marketing at DEPA Marketing, stated: “In a period of heightened geopolitical uncertainty and significant volatility in international energy markets, securing LNG from reliable supply sources underscores the strategic importance of diversifying suppliers. This shipment will play a key role in ensuring adequate natural gas supplies during a critical period, while also highlighting Greek energy infrastructure as a vital hub for enhancing supply security across Southeast and Central Europe.”

