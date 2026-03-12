onex:-record-activity-at-its-shipyards-in-elefsina-and-syros-with-a-target-of-1,000-ships

The strong comeback of the Greek ship repair and shipbuilding industry is being clearly reflected at the shipyards of the ONEX Group in Syros and Elefsina, where activity indicators continue to break one record after another.

From 2019 to today, 865 ships of all types, owned by both Greek and international companies, have passed through the docks of the two shipyards, completing repair and maintenance work. The increased traffic confirms Greece’s steady return to the international ship repair market, after nearly three decades of decline in the sector.

A new historic record was set on March 11, 2026, when 29 ships were simultaneously in the shipyard docks. Of these, 20 were serviced at the Elefsina facilities and 9 in Syros, with total capacity reaching 481,333 gross tonnage. This result surpassed the previous record of 23 ships and 471,662 gross tonnage, confirming the upward trajectory of the facilities.

The composition of the client base is also particularly significant. The majority of the vessels repaired so far are Greek-owned, demonstrating that Greek shipowners are once again trusting domestic infrastructure. This choice substantially strengthens the Greek shipbuilding industry and contributes to the country’s economic and geostrategic upgrading.

Growth is expected to accelerate further in the coming years, enabling the group to service up to 300 ships annually, turning the two facilities into one of the most important ship repair hubs in the Mediterranean.

