litecoin-(ltc)-founder-charlie-lee-speaks-about-the-quantum-risk-that-is-claimed-to-break-bitcoin-(btc)!-“that-will-be-the-first-target!”

One of the topics recently discussed in Bitcoin is the increasing quantum risk.

While some analysts argue that quantum technology is crucial for Bitcoin ($BTC) and that urgent action is needed, others believe the issue is being exaggerated.

As the risks of quantum technology continue to be debated, the founder of Litecoin (LTC) has made statements regarding quantum risk.

Accordingly, Litecoin founder Charlie Lee claimed in a recent interview that anonymous creator Satoshi’s $BTC would be the first target of quantum attacks.

Lee stated that while Satoshi’s identity remains unknown, the more than one million $BTC he is believed to hold are most vulnerable to such attacks because they are not properly -.

Lee added that if quantum computing becomes a reality, Satoshi’s Bitcoins would likely be among the first to be hacked.

Lee stated that Satoshi is estimated to own approximately 1.1 million $BTC, and that these $BTC are stored in P2PK addresses, which could make them more vulnerable to quantum attacks.

However, Lee added that current quantum computing technology is still significantly insufficient to break Bitcoin’s encryption.

Quantum computing company PsiQuantum has taken quantum concerns to another level with its latest move.

PsiQuantum has taken another step closer to its goal of building the world’s first usable quantum computer. The company announced that it has begun construction of a 1 million qubit quantum facility that scientists say is powerful enough to crack Bitcoin’s encryption.

*This is not investment advice.