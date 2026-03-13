new-historic-record-for-the-greek-owned-fleet-with-4,388-ships,-up-3.8%

The Greek-owned fleet reached a new historic high in 2026, confirming once again the dominant position of Greek shipping interests in global maritime transport.

According to figures presented by the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee (GSCC), based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Greek shipowners now control 4,388 vessels over 1,000 GT, with a total capacity of 360,564,729 DWT and 211,204,583 GT.

The data are presented for the 39th consecutive year by the GSCC and reflect the status of the Greek-owned fleet as of 3 March 2026.

Compared with last year’s figures, the Greek-owned fleet recorded increases of:

167 ships

6,472,263 DWT

3,193,733 GT

The figures concern the existing fleet and do not include ships currently under construction.

According to the report, Greek shipowners are also carrying out a significant investment program, with 422 vessels on order, with a total capacity of 40,212,290 DWT and 25,258,008 GT.

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