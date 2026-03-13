record-amount-of-bitcoin-moved-from-cryptocurrency-exchanges-to-cold-wallets!-here-are-the-details

In a notable development in the cryptocurrency market, a significant amount of Bitcoin has flowed out of exchanges in the past week. According to data shared by blockchain data and analytics company Sentora, a net outflow of Bitcoin worth a total of $1.68 billion occurred from cryptocurrency exchanges this week.

Click here to access the stock market net flow graph on our website.

Analysts note that large outflows of $BTC from exchanges generally indicate that investors are moving their assets to cold wallets for long-term storage. According to Sentora, recent data suggests that Bitcoin continues to be accumulated by institutional custody services as well as individual investors.

In the crypto market, asset outflows from exchanges are often seen as a positive signal that selling pressure may be easing. This is because investors may prefer to hold their assets for longer periods by moving them to secure wallets outside of exchanges, rather than engaging in short-term trading.

According to the data, Bitcoin’s price has also risen in the last 24 hours. Market data shows that $BTC is trading at approximately $73,503 at the time of publication, having gained 4.71% on a daily basis.

Experts say that renewed interest in the market, particularly from institutional investors, could support a recovery in Bitcoin’s price. Accumulations made through institutional custody services are considered part of long-term investment strategies.

The recent downward trend in Bitcoin reserves on exchanges also supports this view. Analysts note that the continued net outflows from exchanges could reduce the supply in the market and, if demand remains strong, could put upward pressure on the price.

*This is not investment advice.