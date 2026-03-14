why-bitcoin-is-rising-while-us-equities-face-third-weekly-loss

Bitcoin surged to a weekly high of $73,838, breaking out of a tight range of $70,000 to $71,000. The upward movement caught bearish traders off guard, leading to the liquidation of $445 million in leveraged positions.

Liquidations and ETF Inflows

Bitcoin rallied to a weekly high of $73,838 Friday, successfully breaking out of the narrow $70,000 to $71,000 range that had defined much of the week. The surge briefly propelled the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization to nearly $1.48 trillion before a minor pullback erased $60 billion in value, leaving the valuation at approximately $1.42 trillion. This momentum helped sustain the broader crypto economy’s market capitalization above the $2.5 trillion mark.

The sudden upward move caught bearish traders off guard, leading to significant market friction. In a single 24-hour window, $445 million in leveraged positions were wiped out, with liquidated shorts alone accounting for $309 million. Bitcoin specifically saw more than $140 million in short bets liquidated. Analysts suggest this gradual climb is closely tied to consistent net inflows into spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), noting that the last time bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows was March 6.

Bitcoin’s rally pushed its seven-day gains above 4% and nearly 7% since the start of the month. This price action strengthens the narrative of bitcoin as an alternative store of value, particularly as global equities struggle. U.S. markets appear on track for a third consecutive weekly loss, largely due to the dampening effect of the Middle East conflict. Sentiment has shifted as signs emerge that the U.S. may have underestimated Iran’s ability to retaliate by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade of this key channel has triggered a global chain reaction. Energy prices have climbed back above $100 per barrel, forcing Washington to ease sanctions on Russian oil while simultaneously admitting it lacks the capacity to guarantee safe passage for all commercial vessels. Recent reports even suggest some Western nations are now negotiating directly with Iran to secure the safe transit of their ships.

Shifting Macro Expectations

This escalating geopolitical instability has forced a major reassessment of macroeconomic policy. According to Bitunix analysts, markets have significantly reduced bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts for the rest of the year. Total easing expectations now sit at roughly 20 basis points, reflecting heightened concerns over inflation risks and energy supply chain security.

As the U.S. government debates providing naval escorts for oil tankers, global equities remain under heavy pressure. Analysts further noted that with oil prices remaining elevated, capital flows are increasingly focused on short-term liquidity management rather than long-term risk allocation.

From a structural standpoint, analysts view bitcoin’s short-term movement as range-dominated despite the recent volatility. Derivatives liquidation heatmaps indicate that the area around $71,300 remains a primary concentration zone for short liquidity, acting as immediate resistance. A denser cluster of short leverage exists further up in the $72,000 to $73,500 range. Conversely, downside support is visible near $69,000, with deeper long liquidation clusters concentrated around $68,800.

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