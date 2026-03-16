M/MARITIME will participate as a Platinum Sponsor supporting Japan’s official presence at the 90th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), one of the most prominent international exhibitions in Southeast Europe.

Japan has been designated as the Honored Country for this milestone edition, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the first TIF held in 1926.

In close collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Greece, M/MARITIME is contributing to the promotion of Japanese innovation, culture, and industrial excellence.

The participation also underscores the deep, long-standing ties between Japan and Greece—particularly in the maritime sector, where the two nations share strong historical connections and ongoing cooperation.

The Japan Pavilion, hosted in Pavilion 13, will be presented under the theme “TAKUMI”, embodying the Japanese philosophy of masterful craftsmanship and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

It will highlight innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement through three key pillars: Wisdom, Compassion, and Drive.

Japan’s participation at the 90th TIF is anticipated to draw significant interest from government officials, business leaders, and the international community, further strengthening economic and industrial relations between the two countries.

Through its sponsorship of the Japan Pavilion, M/MARITIME is actively reinforcing the enduring maritime partnership between Japan and Greece.

- Japan is the country of honour at this year’s TIF appeared first on - English.