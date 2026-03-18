a-total-of-160-greek-seafarers-are-in-the-middle-east

The presence of Greek seafarers in the maritime regions of the Middle East remains significant, despite escalating tensions in the area. According to official data from the Ministry of Shipping, dozens of Greek sailors are currently serving on vessels flying the Greek flag.

In total, 160 Greek seafarers are in the Middle East, as Deputy Minister of Shipping Stefanos Gkikas informed during a parliamentary session. Across the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and the Persian Gulf, there are 34 Greek-flagged ships operating. In the Persian Gulf alone, 10 ships remain, with 90 Greek seafarers on board, while an additional 70 sailors are on two cruise ships in Doha and Dubai.

The Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, stressed that the government’s primary concern remains the safety of Greek seafarers: “Above all, we are concerned with the safety of our seafarers, and then the safety of our fleet. As a government, we are doing everything we can to support society and are examining step by step what framework needs to be established to protect our citizens.”

Regarding the repatriation of Greek seafarers, the deputy minister noted that no requests have been submitted so far, but that an automated mechanism is in place for such cases. At the same time, he highlighted the government’s concern over the increasing attacks on energy and oil facilities in the region, carried out either with missiles or drones, which also affect non-military targets such as hotels and other infrastructure, putting human lives at risk.

“I see composure and professionalism from our seafarers,” he said, “but the fact that the attacks continue and intensify over time creates multiple problems and is a major concern.”

The Greek government is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that seafarers receive all the support they need in a region marked by heightened geopolitical risks.

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