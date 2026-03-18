bitcoin-price-prediction-march-2026:-three-support-levels-that-will-decide-btc’s-next-move

Bitcoin slipped back below a critical resistance threshold on Monday after failing to sustain gains above $74,450, a price level that has defined the upper boundary of the market’s range since April last year.

The retreat has renewed bearish sentiment across trading communities, though the pullback is broadly consistent with the choppy, overlapping structure that has characterised Bitcoin’s price action throughout the current correction phase.

The Level That Matters

The $74,450 mark carries particular technical weight. It represents the April 2025 low, a price point that transitioned from support to resistance following Bitcoin’s decline from its January peak.

The level has now been tested on multiple occasions without a sustained hold above it, a pattern that typically signals either an imminent breakout or a more significant retreat toward lower support zones.

The current pullback of approximately 3.5% from recent highs has been treated by some market participants as evidence of a broader breakdown. Technical analysts tracking the structure view it differently, saying that sharp setbacks and overlapping price action are characteristic of a counter-trend advance rather than a confirmed trending move. The distinction matters because it shapes realistic expectations for how quickly and cleanly Bitcoin can push higher from current levels.

Three Support Levels Now Defining the Range

The immediate support zone sits between $69,378 and $71,840. Holding this range is considered necessary for any direct continuation toward $74,450 and beyond to remain technically viable.

A break below $69,378 would shift focus to an intermediate trend line within the broader range, where a temporary reaction is possible before any further decline develops.

The deeper support region lies between $61,530 and $64,560, representing the most structurally significant floor in the current market. A test of this zone would not invalidate longer-term upside expectations but would substantially reset near-term positioning.