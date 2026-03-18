inseete:-31-million-international-air-arrivals-in-2025,-athens-and-thessaloniki-show-strong-growth

According to INSETE’s study “International Air Arrivals: 2024–2025”, published on Wednesday (March 18), international air arrivals in Greece reached 31.0 million in 2025, up 5.9% from 2024. Athens and Thessaloniki stand out with strong growth, highlighting the appeal of city breaks, while market diversification remains a key element of resilience, as no single market exceeds 17.4% of total arrivals. The data also suggest an elongation of the tourist season, with the largest increases recorded outside the summer peak, emphasizing the importance of developing and promoting off-peak products.

The study provides detailed data on air arrivals for 2024 and 2025 based on information from the Athens International Airport (AIA), Fraport Greece, and individual airports under the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA). The airports covered include: Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Corfu, Zakynthos, Kefalonia, Aktion, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini, Araxos, Kalamata, Samos, Skiathos, Kavala, Mytilene, Karpathos, Anchialos, Lemnos, Ioannina, Skyros, Chios, and Alexandroupolis.

Data from regional airports refer to arrivals of passengers from abroad, including Greek residents returning from overseas trips. The total figures differ from those published in monthly statistical bulletins because: a) more airports are analyzed than in the monthly bulletins, b) the data are subject to revision, and c) AIA figures in the study cover all passengers, whereas the bulletins include only non-residents.

Key Points

Overall Numbers

Total arrivals in 2025 reached 31.0 million, an increase of 1.7 million passengers (+5.9%) compared to 29.3 million in 2024.

International air arrivals at Athens International Airport: 12.0 million in 2025 vs. 11.1 million in 2024, +989,000 passengers (+9.0%).

Thessaloniki Airport: 2.7 million vs. 2.5 million in 2024, +249,000 passengers (+10.2%).

Regional airports: 16.3 million arrivals vs. 15.8 million in 2024, +486,000 (+3.1%).

Top Markets

United Kingdom remained the top source market with 5.4 million arrivals (+3.5%, +183,000).

Germany ranked second with 5.1 million passengers, showing the largest absolute increase (+279,000, +5.8%).

Top-5 Markets

Athens International Airport: Italy, Germany, UK, France, Cyprus.

Thessaloniki Airport: Germany, UK, Cyprus, Italy, Poland.

Regional airports: UK, Germany, Italy, Poland, France.

The top 20 source markets account for 89% of arrivals, with no single market exceeding 17.4% (UK: 5.4 million/31 million).

The first five airports accounted for 77% of international arrivals in 2024.

Percentage Changes

Largest percentage increase: Israel +27.2%.

Followed by USA +18.5% and Turkey +14.5%.

Peak Period

Peak month in 2025: July, with 5.2 million arrivals, representing 16.6% of total arrivals.

Signs of an extended tourist season are evident, as May–September recorded single-digit growth, with higher increases observed at the beginning and end of the year.

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