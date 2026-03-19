Fuel prices “on fire,” with unleaded nearing €2 – How to compare gas station prices online across Greece

The war in Iran and rising tensions in the Middle East have caused turmoil in international markets, with immediate consequences for gasoline prices.

The increase in fuel prices is now evident in many countries, and Greece is no exception. In Athens, unleaded fuel prices are now approaching €2 per liter, while in some islands and remote areas prices have already exceeded this level.

At a time when consumers are facing rising costs across nearly every aspect of daily life, finding the best fuel price has become more important than ever.

Ways to compare fuel prices

However, consumers have tools that allow them to compare gasoline prices and identify the most cost-effective options on the market.

The most reliable and easiest way is to use the Fuelprices platform of the Ministry of Development.

Through the Fuel Price Observatory, users can select the region, area, and type of fuel they are interested in, and instantly see a list of gas stations in their area along with their respective prices. This allows consumers to compare prices and decide which station offers the best deal.

At the same time, by selecting the “Statistics” option on the platform, users can track the daily evolution of average prices across the country for:

Unleaded 95 octane

Unleaded 100 octane

Diesel (transport)

Autogas (LPG)

Heating diesel (home use)

Alternative method

In addition to the Ministry of Development platform, the website fuel.gr also offers an effective solution for finding gas stations and comparing prices.

The site features a map where users can select areas across the country and view nearby gas stations offering fuel in those regions. Consumers can choose the type of fuel they want and compare prices at each station, helping them make the most economical choice.

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