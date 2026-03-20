increase-of-11.7%-in-cruise-ship-arrivals-at-greek-ports-in-2025

A significant increase in cruise ship arrivals at Greek ports was recorded in 2025, according to data announced by the Hellenic Ports Association (ELIME), confirming once again the country’s strong position as one of the most important cruise destinations in the Mediterranean.

Specifically, according to ELIME data, a total of 6,129 cruise ship arrivals were recorded in Greek ports in 2025, compared to 5,490 arrivals in 2024, marking an increase of 11.7%. In terms of passenger traffic, it reached 8,415,713 passengers in 2025, compared to 7,927,709 passengers in 2024, showing an increase of 6.2%. According to the Hellenic Ports Association, “this development reflects the continued preference of international cruise companies and passengers for Greek destinations, which combine a strong tourism identity, cultural heritage and attractive maritime destinations.”

According to the same statistics, the ports that consistently serve as key hubs for the international cruise market include, among others, Piraeus, Santorini, Mykonos, Corfu, Heraklion and Rhodes. However, increased traffic was also observed in other Greek ports, demonstrating a broader distribution of tourism activity and, consequently, a boost to local economies.

As stated by the Hellenic Ports Association, “cruise tourism is one of the most dynamic sectors of maritime tourism, contributing significantly to the strengthening of local and regional economies, job creation, and the promotion of Greece as an international tourist destination. The continued growth in traffic highlights the importance of continuously upgrading port infrastructure and services, as well as cooperation between ports, local authorities and tourism industry stakeholders.”

Regarding the new tourist season, booking trends show mixed signals for Greek ports, with a shift of cruise ships toward western destinations, according to ELIME data.

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