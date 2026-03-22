bitcoin-options-signal-extreme-fear-as-downside-protection-premium-hits-new-all-time-high,-says-vaneck

Bitcoin traders are paying record prices for downside protection, according to VanEck’s mid-March 2026 Bitcoin ChainCheck, a sign that investors remain defensive even as spot prices begin to stabilize.

In the report, senior VanEck analysts said bitcoin’s 30-day average price fell 19% from the prior period, while realized volatility dropped from about 80 to just above 50.

Futures funding rates also eased to 2.7% from 4.1%, suggesting leveraged speculation has cooled.

Options markets show investors are as cautious as it gets. VanEck said the put/call open interest ratio averaged 0.77 and peaked at 0.84, the highest level since June 2021, when China cracked down on bitcoin mining.

Traders spent about $685 million on put options over the past 30 days, while call premiums fell 12% to about $562 million, the report adds. Relative to spot volume, put premiums reached roughly 4 basis points, an all-time high in VanEck’s data.

“Relative to spot volume, put premiums reached an all-time high of roughly 4 basis points, roughly 3x the levels seen in mid-2022 following the Terra/Luna stablecoin collapse and the Ethereum staking liquidity crisis,” the report reads.

That means investors are paying up for insurance against further losses.

VanEck said that kind of fear has often marked turning points rather than fresh breakdowns. The firm found that, in the past six years, similar options that skewed readings were followed by average bitcoin gains of 13% over 90 days and 133% over 360 days.

The report also points out onchain activity has remained weak while miner selling remains contained.