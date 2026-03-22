the-property-ownership-and-management-register-starts-operating,-what-changes-for-owners

The Property Ownership and Management Registry (MIDA) is a new digital platform that will bring together and unify, in one place, everything property owners have declared about their real estate. For the first time, the state will have a complete and continuously updated picture of the country’s building stock.

For decades, information about real estate in Greece was fragmented. Millions of owners had to repeatedly submit declarations to different authorities: to the tax office (E9, E2, myProperty), to mortgage registries or the Cadastre, to municipalities for building permits, and elsewhere. These systems did not communicate with each other, often resulting in conflicting records.

That is now changing. By the end of March, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is expected to launch MIDA. The platform will gather all existing data into a single database and prompt owners to review, confirm, and—if necessary—correct their property details.

However, MIDA is not “just another declaration obligation.” It is a tool that will allow the state to form a clear and lasting overview of real estate, helping shape housing, taxation, and development policies. It may also reveal properties that were never declared.

What owners will see

More than 7.1 million property owners will log in using their myAADE credentials and automatically see all their properties.

For each property, three pre-filled data tabs will appear:

Tax office data (ATAK, size, use, electricity supply)

Cadastre data (KAEK, area, ownership rights)

Additional data from other public sources

Owners must match the Property ID number (ATAK) with the Cadastre code (KAEK) and resolve any discrepancies. The system will highlight inconsistencies, and users must confirm or correct the information.

What must be declared

For each property, owners need to verify:

Identity and address

Ownership type (full ownership, bare ownership, usufruct)

Percentage of ownership

Technical details (category, size, characteristics)

Special attention is required for square meters, as discrepancies between tax records, Cadastre, municipalities, and legalization documents are expected to emerge.

Owners must also declare the actual use of each property, choosing from more than 60 categories (residential, agricultural, industrial, etc.), such as:

Owner-occupied

Rented (long-term or short-term)

Vacant

Free use

Professional space

If rented, details about the tenant, rent amount, duration, and type of lease must also be provided.

Discrepancies are not automatically violations

Authorities acknowledge that differences in records are often due to decades of disconnected or manual systems. These discrepancies do not necessarily indicate undeclared property.

MIDA aims to allow owners to correct all errors in one place. Extensive cross-checks between tax records and the Cadastre have already been carried out to reduce inaccuracies.

Agricultural land is expected to present the most issues, especially in regions where informal arrangements were common. Going forward, these records will also affect agricultural subsidies and planning systems.

Deadlines and obligations

Owners will be given sufficient time to review and correct their data after receiving notification, with possible extensions if needed.

However, one obligation applies immediately:

From April, every new lease or change in property use must be declared in MIDA with full details.

How the data will be used

The MIDA database will be dynamic and continuously updated. Its data will be used for:

Detecting undeclared rental income

Pre-filling tax returns

Identifying vacant or unused properties

Designing housing and tax policies

For compliant owners, this is an opportunity to fix long-standing errors. For those who ignore the process, tax and administrative consequences are expected.

Ultimately, MIDA aims to create the first complete and accurate record of all real estate in Greece.

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