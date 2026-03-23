Aktor: Acquired “Aiolos Evia Energeiaki” for €20 million

Aktor, through its subsidiary “AKTOR RENEWABLES SINGLE-MEMBER S.A.”, acquired 100% of the company “AIOLOS EVIA ENERGEIAKI SINGLE-MEMBER S.A.”. The total consideration of the transaction will amount to approximately €20 million.

The announcement follows:

AKTOR S.A. HOLDINGS, TECHNICAL AND ENERGY PROJECTS (the “Company”) informs the investing public, in accordance with Regulation 596/2014 of the European Parliament & Council and the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, that on 20.03.2026 its wholly-owned subsidiary “AKTOR RENEWABLES SINGLE-MEMBER S.A.” (the “Purchaser”) acquired 100% of the shares of “AIOLOS EVIA ENERGEIAKI SINGLE-MEMBER S.A.” (the “AIOLOS EVIA ENERGEIAKI S.A.”) from a number of individual sellers (the “Agreement”).

AIOLOS EVIA ENERGEIAKI S.A. is developing a complex of seven (7) wind power plants (the “Projects”) located in the Municipality of Karystos (Evia) in the Municipal Units of Styra, Karystos, and Marmari. The Projects have grid connection terms for a total capacity of 145.2 MW, with an estimated capacity factor of 38%. The development of the Projects was carried out, prior to the Agreement, by EDP Renewables Europe S.L.U., headquartered in Oviedo, Spain.

The Agreement stipulates that the total consideration of the transaction will amount to approximately €20 million, including customary terms and conditions for similar transactions, such as suspensive conditions and staged payments linked to the completion of permitting and project implementation progress.

After the issuance of installation permits and completion of financing procedures, the Projects will enter the construction phase, with operational readiness expected in Q4 2028, and are projected to contribute €25 million in EBITDA to the Group.

The transaction is part of the Group’s strategic plan in the field of Renewable Energy Investments, as presented in October 2024, and represents a significant enhancement of the Group’s portfolio with fully permitted (grid-connected) wind energy projects, while also promoting the utilization of the country’s wind potential in line with the national energy and climate plan, benefiting electricity consumers.

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