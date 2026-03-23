antenna-group-acquires-gedi,-italy’s-leading-media-and-entertainment-organisation,-also-publishes-la-repubblica

Antenna Group has reached an agreement to acquire GEDI, one of Italy’s leading media and entertainment organizations, from EXOR, the holding company of the Agnelli family.

The acquisition includes a wide portfolio of assets, most notably the historic newspaper La Repubblica, 15 digital platforms, three major radio stations, an advertising company, and a streaming service.

Specifically, the deal covers La Repubblica; the radio stations Radio Deejay, Radio Capital, and m2o; media brands such as HuffPost Italia, National Geographic, and Limes; as well as the advertising agency A. Manzoni & C.

According to Antenna Group, the agreement marks a significant strategic step in its continued international expansion across Europe and the United States, with a focus on investing in established media assets that offer strong growth potential.

The integration of GEDI into Antenna Group is expected to create a global media and entertainment organization with substantial international reach. The move reflects a long-term strategic vision led by Chairman Thodoris Kyriakou, aimed at positioning Antenna as a leading international media player.

Leveraging its extensive experience in media and entertainment, Antenna plans to further develop GEDI into a strong international group that promotes independent journalism. At the same time, it will invest in the growth of La Repubblica, expanding its presence into new markets and enhancing its award-winning editorial output.

A key pillar of the strategy is the development of GEDI’s radio operations. Combined with Antenna’s existing radio assets in Europe, this will form a dynamic radio hub across the Mediterranean region. The group also plans to expand into documentaries, streaming platforms, podcasts, music production and distribution, education, and film—areas in which it already has significant expertise.

To support high-quality journalism, Antenna will introduce new technologies and innovative practices into GEDI’s newsroom operations, creating new opportunities for Italian journalists. Through its network and partnerships, GEDI’s content is expected to reach an audience of up to 500 million people. Existing collaborations with international brands such as Huffington Post and National Geographic will also be strengthened, while discussions are underway with U.S. partners to bring additional global media brands into GEDI’s portfolio.

The acquisition also opens up significant opportunities in digital and audiovisual content. Antenna plans to further develop GEDI’s digital platform mymovies.it, integrate it with its own streaming services, and expand its footprint in the Italian film industry. In addition, the group aims to grow its music production and distribution activities, leveraging GEDI’s radio reach. Partnerships with major international content providers, including Netflix, are expected to support the global distribution of documentaries.

With this acquisition, Antenna Group significantly strengthens its international presence. Backed by nearly four decades of investment experience, the group now operates 37 free-to-air and pay-TV channels, two streaming platforms, and a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment activities across Europe, North America, and Australia.

About Antenna Group

Founded in 1988, Antenna Group is a global media, content, and entertainment organization with a broad portfolio spanning television (free-to-air and pay-TV), streaming services, cinema, events, education, content production, digital media, e-commerce, radio, and music. Through its 37 channels and two digital platforms, it directly reaches 140 million people and, through partnerships, a total audience of 500 million.

The group continues to expand its presence in Greece, having acquired Village Roadshow Hellas, launched a film production and distribution company, and introduced the digital subscription platform ANT1+, which supports Greek creators and broadcasts major international sporting events such as Formula 1.

Internationally, Antenna has built a strong investment track record and is recognized for its reliability and innovation. Its investments include stakes in The Raine Group, Imagine Entertainment, TelevisaUnivision, and Semafor.

In 2025, Antenna partnered with the Atlantic Council to launch the Europe-Gulf Forum, bringing together global leaders to strengthen strategic cooperation and economic ties between the two regions.

About GEDI Gruppo Editoriale

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale is one of Italy’s leading media groups, with a strong presence across print, digital, and audio platforms. Its portfolio includes La Repubblica, Limes, HuffPost Italia, il Venerdì, Specchio, D, and Door, among others.

GEDI is also a major player in Italy’s radio sector, with leading brands such as Radio Deejay, Radio Capital, and m2o. Through its OnePodcast platform, it is the country’s largest producer of digital audio content, while its subsidiary A. Manzoni & C. operates in the multichannel advertising sector.

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