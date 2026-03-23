theodoratos:-prime-minister’s-announcements-on-ferry-services-move-in-the-right-direction

Ferry operators welcomed the establishment of compensation for companies in the sector linked to mandatory ticket discounts, aimed at keeping prices close to last year’s levels, as announced by the Prime Minister alongside three other measures.

“It is moving in the right direction based on current data. If circumstances change, the measure will need to be reassessed,” commented Dionysis Theodoratos, president of the Passenger Shipping Companies Association (SEEN), speaking to -.gr. He added that ferry services are the only transport sector that had not yet received this type of state support for mandatory discounts.

The cost of mandatory discounts on ferry tickets in Greece, typically for social groups such as students, people with disabilities, and large families, usually ranges from 20–50%, depending on the passenger category. According to industry estimates (SEEN), the total cost for companies amounts to €40–60 million per year for the passenger fleet operating domestic routes.

At last Friday’s meeting at the government’s vice-presidency, Dionysis Theodoratos emphasized the need for a more flexible framework to manage the situation, stating that a “formula” is required to allow management on a monthly basis, depending on fluctuations in the fuel market.

“Given the uncertainty caused by the war situation and its impact on international markets, it is not feasible to pre-determine the duration of the crisis and take measures for a fixed period in advance,” he noted, stressing that any support should cover ships already operating routes, not future activities such as those planned for the summer season.

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