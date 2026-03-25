aktor-ai:-new-artificial-intelligence-company-by-the-aktor-group-with-expanded-role-and-strategic-growth

The AKTOR Group has proceeded with the establishment of a new company focused on cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence, strengthening its strategic position in the digital transformation of the economy.

According to records from the Greek General Commercial Registry (GEMI), on March 23, 2026, “AKTOR AI Single-Member Société Anonyme” was founded, headquartered in Paiania, Attica, with an initial share capital of €100,000. The sole shareholder is the parent company AKTOR, highlighting the importance of this investment in the AI sector.

The company’s statute includes a wide range of activities beyond software development. Specifically, AKTOR AI will be active in:

• the design and development of IT applications and AI solutions,

• providing software as a service (SaaS) and digital products,

• data analytics and the use of big data,

• developing automation systems and smart infrastructure,

• as well as offering digital transformation consulting services.

At the same time, its scope includes research and development (R&D), commercial exploitation and licensing of software, as well as participation in investment or technology ventures.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of AKTOR AI consists of executives with key roles within the group, underlining the strategic importance of the new company and its integration into the broader business plan.

Alexandros Exarchou will serve as Chairman, with Anastasios Aranitis as Vice Chairman, while Vasileios Toulias takes on the role of CEO.

Board members also include Ioannis Argyropoulos and Konstantinos Vasileios Adamopoulos.

According to information, in the first phase the new company is expected to focus on covering internal needs of the AKTOR Group and its subsidiaries, developing digital solutions to support infrastructure, energy, and project management operations.

In a second phase, its strategy includes expanding into the market, aiming to secure public sector projects as well as private contracts in the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence and digital services.

This move is part of a broader wave of investments in AI technologies by major business groups in Greece, seeking to gain a competitive advantage through innovation and digital transition.

AKTOR AI aims to become the technological arm of the group, paving the way for the development of new services and participation in high value-added projects in the coming years.

- AKTOR AI: New artificial intelligence company by the AKTOR Group with expanded role and strategic growth appeared first on - English.