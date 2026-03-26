ENFIA 2026: Greeks’ real estate wealth at €782 billion, tax at €2.3 billion with Attica once again paying half

A redistribution without reduction is brought by the 2026 ENFIA, with real estate wealth exceeding €782 billion and the tax remaining at €2.3 billion: property values are rising, discounts are increasing, but the burden is not reduced and is shifting between owners and regions, with Attica once again paying more than half.

According to the clearance data, for 2026 a total of 7,155,186 tax assessments were issued, of which 7,067,937 concern individuals and 87,249 legal entities. About 6,171,359 taxpayers received a payable assessment, indicating that a significant share of owners reduces or eliminates the tax due to exemptions and discounts.

The final ENFIA amount stands at €2.297 billion. Of this, about €1.71 billion burdens individuals, while €585.7 million corresponds to legal entities. Despite the increase in property values and the expansion of discounts, the overall bill remains almost unchanged, confirming that the system mainly functions as a redistribution mechanism.

Discounts play a decisive role, totaling around €385 million. Of this, more than €354 million comes from reductions based on total property value, while about €30 million is linked to income and social criteria. In addition, 428,147 taxpayers received a discount for insured homes, with a total benefit of €26.1 million, while 579,224 owners benefited from discounts for primary residences in small settlements, amounting to €47.5 million.

The geographical distribution of the tax remains highly concentrated. The most characteristic example is Attica, where the total property value increased from approximately €410.9 billion in 2025 to €412.6 billion in 2026, while the tax rose more modestly, from €1.218 billion to €1.231 billion.

A similar pattern is observed in other regions as well. In Western Greece, property values increased from €29.15 billion to €29.29 billion, but the tax decreased from €84.8 million to €82.3 million. In Epirus, values also rose, but ENFIA fell from €44.4 million to €42.6 million.

At the same time, there are areas where rising prices lead to a mild increase in tax. In the South Aegean – which includes popular destinations such as Mykonos and Santorini – property values increased from €25.83 billion to €26.09 billion and the tax from €79.9 million to €80.2 million.

Overall, the main tax for individuals stands at around €2.09 billion, but after discounts the final amount is reduced to approximately €1.71 billion. A significant portion of the burden is “wiped out” through discounts, which act as the main mechanism for containing the tax.

It is indicative that hundreds of thousands of owners benefit from reductions, either due to income criteria or property characteristics, while special categories – such as homes in small settlements – continue to receive additional relief.

At the same time, the concentration of the tax remains high, as Attica continues to account for more than half of the total ENFIA, confirming the structural imbalance already present in 2025.

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