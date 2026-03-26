oecd-lowers-eurozone-growth-forecast-due-to-the-war-in-the-middle-east

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced today that it expects weaker growth and higher inflation in 2026 due to the surge in energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East, whose prolonged duration could intensify the economic impact.

The OECD revised its growth forecast downward by 0.4 percentage points to 0.8%, with less optimistic prospects for major European economies, including Germany and France (down by 0.2 points to 0.8% for each).

The inflation forecast for the eurozone was increased by 0.7 percentage points to 2.6%, while the forecast for global growth remained unchanged at 2.9% this year.

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