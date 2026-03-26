Recovery Fund: Green light from the Commission for a new tranche of €1.18 billion to Greece, 68.5% of total disbursements

The European Commission has approved Greece’s seventh disbursement under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), amounting to €1.18 billion, comprising €884 million in grants and €294 million in loans.

In a statement issued today, the Commission confirmed it had “positively assessed Greece’s seventh payment request” under the RRF. Following its evaluation, the Commission concluded that Greece has satisfactorily fulfilled the 20 milestones and six targets outlined in the relevant Council implementing decision.

The assessment spans a broad set of reforms and investments considered strategically significant for both citizens and the national economy.

However, the Commission clarified that a positive assessment does not automatically trigger disbursement. The request will now be submitted to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee (EFC). Payment will be made only after the Committee issues a favorable opinion and the Commission adopts a final decision.

Key measures under review

Flagship measures linked to the current tranche include:

The development of Greece’s first CO₂ storage facility, alongside the introduction of an annual reporting system to support industrial decarbonisation.

The provision of personal assistants to at least 1,500 people with disabilities.

The renovation of nine hospitals and 15 primary healthcare units, as well as the establishment of chronic disease management units nationwide.

Upgrades to the information systems of the Tax and Customs Administration, including new equipment aimed at improving tax collection efficiency.

The digitalisation of driving licence services, simplifying procedures for issuance, renewal, vehicle transfers and licence plates.

Measures to improve access to affordable housing loans and strengthen financial incentives for private investment, including co-financing schemes, InvestEU guarantees for SMEs and capital support for innovative firms.

Disbursement progress

Following this assessment, total RRF disbursements to Greece are set to reach €24.62 billion. This includes €3.96 billion in pre-financing received in August 2021 and €159 million under the REPowerEU initiative in January 2024.

The figure represents 68.5% of Greece’s total allocation of €35.95 billion—comprising €18.22 billion in grants and €17.73 billion in loans—while 48% of the plan’s overall milestones and targets have now been achieved.

Final phase approaching

The Commission’s approval marks one of the final stages before the programme’s conclusion, bringing renewed focus to the tight implementation timeline. With the RRF set to expire at the end of 2026, member states must complete all remaining milestones by August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September.

For Greece, two further requests—the eighth and ninth—remain pending, corresponding to a final tranche of approximately €5.4 billion, including €3 billion in grants.

Greece submitted its seventh payment request on 19 December 2025 and is the third EU member state to reach this stage, reflecting comparatively strong implementation progress.

Nonetheless, a key uncertainty remains: whether Greece will fully absorb the loan component of its allocation, which has so far progressed more slowly than grant uptake, before the program’s deadline.

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