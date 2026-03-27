bitcoin-price-breaks-below-$70k,-sellers-eye-further-downside

Bitcoin price failed to stay above $70,500 and declined further. $BTC is now consolidating below $70,500 and might continue to move down.

Bitcoin started a fresh decline from well above the $71,200 zone.

The price is trading below $70,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There is a bearish trend line forming with resistance at $70,050 on the hourly chart of the $BTC /USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

/USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair might start another decline if it stays below the $70,000 and $70,500 levels.

Bitcoin Price Dips Further

Bitcoin price failed to continue higher above $72,000 and reacted to the downside. $BTC trimmed gains and declined below the $71,200 support.

The bears pushed the price below $70,500 and $70,000. The price tested the $68,000 zone. A low was formed at $68,115, and the price is now consolidating losses near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $71,985 swing high to the $68,115 low.

Bitcoin is now trading below $70,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a bearish trend line forming with resistance at $70,050 on the hourly chart of the $BTC/USD pair.

If the price remains stable above $68,200, it could attempt a fresh increase. Immediate resistance is near the $69,200 level. The first key resistance is near the $70,000 level and the trend line. A close above the $70,000 resistance might send the price further higher.

In the stated case, the price could rise and test the $70,500 resistance or the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $71,985 swing high to the $68,115 low. Any more gains might send the price toward the $71,200 level. The next barrier for the bulls could be $72,000.

More Losses In $BTC ?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $70,000 resistance zone, it could start another decline. Immediate support is near the $68,400 level. The first major support is near the $68,000 level.

The next support is now near the $67,200 zone. Any more losses might send the price toward the $66,800 support in the near term. The main support now sits at $65,500, below which $BTC might struggle to recover in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for $BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $68,400, followed by $68,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $70,000 and $70,500.