British press: Which Greek island in the Dodecanese is being praised — and why

At a time when travelers are seeking authenticity and simplicity, there are still small Greek destinations that remain largely undiscovered on the international tourism scene. One of them is Lipsi, which was recently featured in an extensive article by the British newspaper The Sun, with a journalist openly expressing enthusiasm for the island.

According to the publication, Lipsi is a genuinely Greek destination that still functions as a “hidden gem” for many international visitors, offering experiences far removed from mass tourism and overcrowded hotspots.

The travel feature came after an invitation from the municipality to a journalist, who had the chance to experience the island’s daily life, explore its natural landscape, and discover its culinary traditions firsthand. The writer said they were deeply impressed, noting that after a week there, “it’s hard to imagine wanting to leave such a beautiful and relaxed place.”

An ode to authenticity

In the article, Lipsi is presented as a small but authentic island complex in the Dodecanese, made up of 24 islets, preserving its traditional and unpretentious character.

The journalist vividly describes the atmosphere of the place—crystal-clear waters, untouched beaches, quiet coves, scenic paths, and a natural environment that has remained unchanged over time.

At the same time, the island offers the necessary infrastructure for visitors seeking quality holidays. Luxury yachts from around the world are not uncommon in its port, yet this development has not altered Lipsi’s identity, which remains authentic.

Gastronomy also plays a key role in the feature: traditional tavernas by the harbor, fresh seafood, local cheeses, renowned wine, and thyme honey create an experience that, as noted, “excites even the most demanding palates.”

The article also highlights the island’s cultural and religious identity, with special mention of its many small churches and the important pilgrimage site of Panagia tou Charou, which attracts visitors and worshippers from across Greece.

“A model destination”

“Lipsi is a model destination with growing demand that still manages to preserve its authenticity and human character. Being featured in a strong international outlet like The Sun confirms that small island destinations can attract global interest when they invest in quality, sustainable development, and preserving their identity,” said the mayor of Lipsi, Fotis Mangos.

He added that in a period when tourism is being tested by global developments, it is crucial to continue targeted initiatives and infrastructure projects that strengthen the competitiveness of Greek islands. The goal, he said, is for Lipsi to grow in a balanced way—without compromising quality and authenticity.

At the same time, the municipality’s recent organized presence at the international tourism exhibition ITB Berlin confirmed the increasing global interest in lesser-known destinations that align with modern travel trends and offer authentic experiences.

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