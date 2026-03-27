morgan-stanley’s-bitcoin-etf-launch-“imminent”,-but-price-may-not-cross-$75,000

Bitcoin ($BTC) is trading at $69,834 on March 26, 2026, pulling back 2.11% on the day after failing once again to hold above $71,000.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) sits at 69.38 on the daily chart, approaching but not yet clearing the 80-level overbought threshold. Two other signals that suggest the market is not positioned for an immediate move higher.

Morgan Stanley Bitcoin ETF Enters a Weak Flow Environment

Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF launch is reportedly imminent, per - analyst Eric Balchunas. The official NYSE listing announcement adds weight to the prospect.

Morgan Stanley Bitcoin ETF $MSBT got an official listing announcement from NYSE, that typically means launch imminent.. pic.twitter.com/SDDVyAGfpJ — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) March 25, 2026

A development such as this would ordinarily be a strong catalyst. However, the timing lands against a backdrop of disappointing ETF flows and slowing long-term holder accumulation.

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a daily total net inflow of just $7.81 million on March 25, a figure that stands well below the early-March peaks visible on the SoSoValue chart. The total net assets across all Bitcoin spot ETFs stand at $91.63 billion, and the white trend line on the chart shows that figure has been gradually declining since early March.

The March 5 and 6 sessions saw large red bars reaching approximately -$400 million in daily net outflows — the worst of the month. While flows recovered through mid-March with consistent green bars, the most recent sessions from March 19 through March 25 show shrinking positive inflows and a return of small red bars on March 20 and 21.

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Bitcoin ETF Flows. Source: SoSovalue

Morgan Stanley stepping into this space adds a credible long-term demand channel. However, the institutional appetite visible in the current flow data does not support an immediate price breakout. A sustained recovery in daily net inflows above the $200 million range would need to precede any meaningful price follow-through.

Long-Term $BTC Holders Are Slowing Their Accumulation

The Glassnode hodler net position change chart covers March 11 through March 25. Every bar in this period is green, meaning long-term Bitcoin holders were net accumulators throughout. However, the size of those bars tells a different story as the month progressed.

From March 11 through March 16, daily accumulation ranged between 44,000 and 46,000 $BTC. After March 17, the bars began declining in height consistently, dropping to approximately 36,000 $BTC by March 22, then falling sharply to roughly 33,000 $BTC on March 24 and recovering only slightly to around 34,000 $BTC on March 25.

Bitcoin HODLer Net Position Change. Source: Glassnode

Long-term holders have not stopped accumulating, but the pace has slowed materially in the final week of March. That deceleration, occurring precisely as price failed to hold above $71,000 on multiple occasions, suggests that conviction at current levels is weakening rather than building.

$BTC Price Must Face a Level It Has Already Lost To

The Fibonacci retracement grid on the daily chart runs from the $65,550 zero level to the $79,664 one level. The 61.8% retracement sits at $74,297, highlighted by the green horizontal line. $BTC reached that zone three times during March — on approximately March 5, March 17, and March 19 — and was rejected each time without a daily close above it.

Current price at $69,834 places $BTC between the 23.6% level at $68,930 and the 38.2% level at $70,981. The MFI at 69.38 remains below 80, meaning there is room for buying pressure to build before the indicator signals overbought conditions.

Bitcoin Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

However, MFI reached above 80 in mid-March and failed to produce a $74,297 breakout, which limits how much confidence that reading alone can provide.

A daily close above $74,297 would open the path to the 78.6% level at $76,657 and then the full extension at $79,664. The invalidation of the bullish thesis is a daily close below $68,930. That would put the $65,550 floor directly in focus as the next significant level on the chart.

- Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin ETF Launch “Imminent”, But Price May Not Cross $75,000 appeared first on BeInCrypto.