Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday instructed the Energy Ministry to draft a decree banning gasoline exports, according to an official government statement. State news agency TASS reported earlier that the measure is expected to remain in force until July 31.

Novak cited volatility in global oil and refined products markets—driven in part by the ongoing Middle East crisis—as a key factor behind fluctuating prices. At the same time, he noted that strong international demand for Russian energy exports continues to support the sector.

The government added that crude oil volumes sent for processing remain in line with last year’s levels, ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products for the domestic market.

Shortages After Refinery Attacks

The move follows fuel shortages reported in several Russian regions and Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine last year, after intensified Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russian refineries. Seasonal increases in fuel demand further exacerbated supply pressures.

Russia has repeatedly imposed export restrictions on gasoline and diesel in recent years to contain rising prices and address domestic shortages.

Industry sources estimate that Russia exported nearly 5 million metric tons of gasoline in 2024—equivalent to around 117,000 barrels per day.

- Russia halts gasoline exports from April 1 in bid to curb domestic prices appeared first on - English.