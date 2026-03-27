strait-of-hormuz:-third-dynacom-vessel-owned-by-giorgos-prokopiou-crosses-the-war-zone

Another oil tanker from Dynacom, owned by Giorgos Prokopiou, has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, showing a willingness to continue operations in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

The vessel Marathi, approximately 900 feet long and loaded with around 1 million barrels of Saudi crude oil, was identified on Thursday near the Indian port of Sikka, according to vessel tracking data and port sources reported by -.

Its presence there confirms that it successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, which has largely become inaccessible to commercial shipping following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

High-risk move

The voyage of Marathi marks at least the third transit by a vessel controlled by Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd. During the passage, the ship’s tracking signal was turned off—a practice often used in high-risk areas.

At the same time, Iran has declared that ships from “enemy” countries are not allowed to pass through the strait, while data shows that overall maritime activity in the area remains near zero.

Developments in the region are being closely watched by markets, as the effective “closure” of the strait has significantly restricted oil exports from the Middle East.

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