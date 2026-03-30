In view of the Easter holidays and given the developments in Middle East that intensify the international uncertainty, the Greek Supermarket Association (ESE) points out in a statement that its members have proceeded in time to plan orders and ensure sufficient stocks, so that consumers can obtain all the necessary Easter items, with prices of standard consumer products remaining at the levels that applied before the outbreak of geopolitical turmoil.

According to the NCC, supermarkets continue to prioritise the consumer, constantly strengthening supply chains to ensure product sufficiency and price containment, both over time and during periods of high consumer demand.

“The industry is closely monitoring developments and is in constant communication with all links in the supply chain and the relevant authorities to ensure that any challenges are addressed immediately, with a view to market stability and consumer welfare,” the statement stressed.

- Association of Super Markets of Greece: Sufficiency of products and price restraint in view of Easter appeared first on - English.