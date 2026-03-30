current:-pressure-on-the-price-of-green-tariffs,-big-upheavals-in-fixed-rates-with-over-50%-increase-for-new-contracts

After fuel prices have gone uphill, electricity prices are becoming a complex and demanding “crossword puzzle” for the government as the energy crisis remains ongoing.

The first announcements on April’s electricity tariffs are expected tomorrow night, amid increased market pressure and intense uncertainty about the price path. This is the first month that reflects the impact of the new geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, with energy costs already recording a significant rise.

The price of electricity has moved significantly higher than pre-crisis levels, reaching 54 euros per megawatt hour, while intraday it has repeatedly exceeded 60 euros. This development is not isolated from international markets, but is directly linked to the rally in natural gas, as the price of the European TTF index has doubled from February levels, affecting power generation costs across Europe.

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