U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle highlighted the “Vertical Corridor” and U.S. LNG flows through Greece in a recent post.
“We are increasing flows,” she stated.
“As part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambitious energy program, we are delivering results by expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the U.S., through Greece, to Southeast Europe and Ukraine. This effort diversifies supply sources and underscores that energy security is integral to national security,” the ambassador said.
She added, “I look forward to traveling to Bucharest and Sofia for The Economist magazine’s Roundtable with the Romanian government, as well as engaging with regional partners on enhancing energy security along the Vertical Corridor.”
- Guilfoyle: We are increasing LNG flows from the US, via Greece, to SE Europe and Ukraine appeared first on - English.