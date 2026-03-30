guilfoyle:-we-are-increasing-lng-flows-from-the-us,-via-greece,-to-se-europe-and-ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle highlighted the “Vertical Corridor” and U.S. LNG flows through Greece in a recent post.

“We are increasing flows,” she stated.

“As part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambitious energy program, we are delivering results by expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the U.S., through Greece, to Southeast Europe and Ukraine. This effort diversifies supply sources and underscores that energy security is integral to national security,” the ambassador said.

She added, “I look forward to traveling to Bucharest and Sofia for The Economist magazine’s Roundtable with the Romanian government, as well as engaging with regional partners on enhancing energy security along the Vertical Corridor.”

Under @POTUS’ bold energy agenda, we are delivering results by increasing U.S. LNG flows through Greece to Southeast Europe and Ukraine, diversifying supply, and reinforcing that energy security is national security. I am looking forward to travelling to Bucharest and Sofia for… — Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle (@USAmbassadorGR) March 30, 2026

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