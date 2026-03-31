venergy-maritime:-byron-vassiliadis-has-activated-an-option-for-the-construction-of-two-more-tankers

VENERGY Maritime, owned by Vyronas Vassiliadis, is on a dynamic expansion trajectory, further strengthening its position in the market for tankers transporting petroleum products and chemicals through new investment moves that consolidate its growth strategy.

The company has exercised options for the construction of two additional MR (Medium Range) tankers to be built at K Shipbuilding in South Korea, with delivery scheduled for 2028.

At the end of 2020, the company will be built in K Kill Kang, a new shipyard to be completed in 2028 by 2022.

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