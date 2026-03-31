what-eu-energy-ministers-discuss-today:-energy-costs,-gas-stocks-and-security-of-supply-on-the-agenda

The Energy ministers of the European Union return to the table today, against the backdrop of the escalating crisis in the Middle East and rising pressures on energy costs, in an attempt to shape a more coordinated European response to protect households and businesses.

Today’s informal teleconference follows both recent discussions at the EU Energy Council and the March 19 Brussels Summit, which highlighted the need for immediate action to contain prices and protect the competitiveness of the European economy.

The discussions are expected to focus on the need to avoid unilateral national interventions and to strengthen coordination at the European level to limit distortions in the single energy market. The Greek side is expected to underline the importance of a coherent strategy, which will ensure energy security, contribute to the stabilisation of prices, and limit the divergences between member states.

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