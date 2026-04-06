ppc-group:-the-construction-of-the-2.13-gw-photovoltaic-plants-in-western-macedonia-is-completed,-the-storage-units-are-“running”

The Public Power Corporation (PPC) Group has completed the construction of its photovoltaic parks in Amyndeon and Ptolemaida, marking a major step in Greece’s energy transition. Built on former lignite mine sites, the projects have a total installed capacity of 2,130 MW and are expected to generate 3,150 GWh annually—equivalent to nearly 6% of the country’s electricity consumption and sufficient to meet the needs of around 750,000 households. Their operation is also expected to prevent more than 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

At the same time, PPC Renewables—a wholly owned subsidiary of the PPC Group—has completed two electrochemical energy storage units in Ptolemaida and Meliti and is advancing the construction of a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Amyndeon. In parallel, the Group has secured the necessary regulatory approvals for two pumped storage projects in Kardia and South Field.

PPC Group’s Deputy CEO for Renewable Energy Sources, Konstantinos Mavros, emphasized that in a volatile geopolitical, economic, and energy environment, renewable energy constitutes a high-value domestic asset that strengthens national energy independence. He noted that Greece represents a successful case study, as the share of thermal generation has fallen from 67% in 2019 to 50% in less than seven years, with PPC playing a key role in this transition. Western Macedonia, he added, is evolving into a major green energy hub, hosting Europe’s largest cluster of photovoltaic projects on former lignite sites, complemented by storage systems that enhance efficiency and grid stability.

2.13 GW of photovoltaic projects in Western Macedonia

Within the planned timelines, PPC completed 2,130 MW of solar capacity capable of supplying electricity to approximately 750,000 homes and businesses. Key projects include:

The 550 MW “Phoebe” photovoltaic plant, located in the Western Macedonia Lignite Center near Pontos Komi. It is expected to generate 880 GWh annually, covering the needs of about 196,000 households and avoiding nearly 440,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year—equivalent to 1.8% of Greece’s interconnected system output.

The 940 MW Amyndeon photovoltaic complex, developed in cooperation with RWE across the areas of Rodonas, Filotas, Lakkias, and Perdikkas. Annual production is estimated at 1,500 GWh, enough to supply around 298,000 households and prevent more than 750,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

The 200 MW “Solar Arrow 1” plant near Ptolemaida, with estimated annual production of 320 GWh, covering the needs of approximately 71,000 households and avoiding nearly 160,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The 80 MW “Exochi 7” plant, producing around 122 GWh annually, sufficient for about 27,000 households and preventing approximately 61,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

The 80 MW “Akrini” plant near Kozani, also generating around 122 GWh annually, meeting the needs of about 27,000 households and avoiding roughly 61,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

In addition, ten smaller photovoltaic installations in former lignite areas contribute further clean energy, supporting thousands of households and reducing emissions.

As part of its commitment to local communities, PPC launched a €5 million bond program on March 13, 2026, exclusively for residents of Kozani and Florina. The bonds, with a nominal value of €100, offer participation between five and 250 units, a guaranteed annual return of 8%, and a total pre-tax return of 40% over five years. The subscription period runs until April 17, 2026.

Energy storage: the next step

The expansion of large-scale photovoltaic capacity is being supported by energy storage systems—both electrochemical and pumped hydro—which absorb excess generation and release it when demand exceeds renewable output, thereby enhancing grid stability.

So far, PPC Renewables has completed battery storage facilities in Ptolemaida (near the Kardia power plant) and Meliti, with a combined capacity of 98 MW and 196 MWh.

Construction is also underway on a new 50 MW / 200 MWh battery storage system near the Amyndeon power plant, capable of supplying electricity for up to four hours. Completion is expected in the coming months.

Meanwhile, two major pumped storage projects are advancing in former mining areas. The Kardia project will have a capacity of 320 MW for up to eight hours, utilizing the mine pit as a lower reservoir. A second project at South Field will provide 240 MW for up to 12 hours, with an estimated investment of €310 million.

Pumped storage systems use two reservoirs at different elevations and hydroelectric turbines. When demand is low, electricity is used to pump water to the upper reservoir. When demand rises, water is released back down through turbines to generate power. PPC is leveraging its inactive mines—naturally suited for such applications due to their topography—to deploy this large-scale, fully green storage technology and further stabilize the energy system.

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