v-group:-included-in-the-leading-list-of-“the-most-sustainable-companies-in-greece-2026”

The inclusion of V Group in the list of the first companies recognized as “The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2026” is an important confirmation of the Group’s strategy, consistency, and substantive commitment to Sustainable Development. According to the announcement by the QualityNet Foundation on April 1, 2026, V Group is among the first 43 companies already included in this year’s leading group, as part of the annual assessment of corporate performance based on ESG (Environment, Society, Governance) criteria.

This distinction carries particular weight, as it does not concern a fragmented approach to sustainability, but rather a holistic evaluation of the way a company monitors and manages the impact of its business operations through policies, procedures, management systems, and measurable achievements. In this context, V Group’s presence among the country’s leading companies confirms that the Group is actively contributing to shaping a new business model that requires responsibility, resilience, and long-term vision. ￼

Deeply moved by this important recognition, the head of V Group expressed his enthusiasm and pride in the work of his team:

“I feel truly excited and proud of the work of my team. This distinction is not accidental; it is the result of hard work, dedication, consistency, and belief in a shared vision. What fills me with the greatest satisfaction is that behind this recognition stands a team of people who work with seriousness, professionalism, and passion, creating real value every single day. For me, this success belongs first and foremost to our people, and that is why I feel deeply moved, but also even more optimistic about what we can achieve together in the future.”

At a time when business value is increasingly linked to environmental and social responsibility, V Group demonstrates that growth and sustainability can go hand in hand. Its inclusion in this leading group highlights an organization that consistently builds corporate credibility, invests in modern governance practices, and strengthens its positive impact on the business and social environment.

It is worth noting that this year’s announcement concerns the first group of companies that have already been included on the list, while the processing of assessment data for the final formation of the full list is still ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of May. The fact that V Group has already been included in this first wave of recognition gives even greater significance to the distinction, underscoring its strong position among the companies shaping the new Business Sustainability Charter in Greece. ￼

V Group’s presence on the “The Most Sustainable Companies in Greece 2026” list is not simply an honorary mention. It is a clear statement of direction. It is proof that the Group has the seriousness, the structure, and the vision to play a leading role in a changing market that demands companies of substance, responsibility, and real impact. And that is precisely why this distinction reflects not only an achievement of today, but also signals the role V Group is called to play in the future of sustainable entrepreneurship.

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