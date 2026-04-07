Payment of €73 million in compensation by ELGA

The Greek Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA) will proceed today, on Holy Tuesday, with the payment of compensation totaling €73 million for damages that occurred in 2025.

These payments include the settlement of assessments related to the spring 2025 frost, which affected crops that were in the flowering stage. They also cover compensation for other types of damage during 2025, both in plant production and livestock, as provided for under ELGA’s regulations.

According to the organization, €200 million in compensation for 2025 damages has already been paid out over the past four months.

Finally, ELGA noted that the settlement of the remaining pending cases for 2025 damages is expected to be completed by the end of April 2026, with all due compensation to be paid out.

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