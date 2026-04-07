public-power-corporation-participates-in-the-meten-research-project-on-dynamic-electricity-pricing

Public Power Corporation is participating in a research project aimed at developing and piloting an innovative system for dynamic electricity pricing for household consumers. This system will allow electricity prices to adjust based on demand, production costs, and consumption profiles. The project is called METEN – “Transforming Energy Pricing: From a Fixed to a Dynamic Approach” – and is being implemented במסגרת the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0,” funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU program.

Within the framework of the project, optimization models and machine learning techniques have been developed and are continuously evolving to analyze consumption data and support dynamic electricity pricing. At the same time, the installation of smart meters in households is planned, along with real-time data collection and analysis, and the development of an interactive digital platform that will allow users to monitor and manage their energy consumption effectively.

According to the announcement:

The Public Power Corporation plays an active role in identifying the needs and challenges related to dynamic electricity pricing. In this context, it designed and conducted qualitative research involving interviews with energy sector experts, helping to highlight key issues such as the need for a clear regulatory framework, the technological requirements for implementation, and the importance of consumer awareness and trust.

Additionally, DEI is responsible for selecting the sample of residential consumers who will participate in the pilot phase, as well as designing the incentive mechanism to encourage their active participation. It also coordinates the pilot phase of the project, including the installation of smart meters, participant engagement, and operational monitoring of the trial.

Through its participation in the METEN project, Public Power Corporation strengthens its role as a leading provider in dynamic electricity pricing, while contributing to the development of new expertise in areas such as data analysis, understanding consumer behavior, and creating flexible pricing products. This initiative is part of DEI Group’s broader strategy to leverage digital technologies and innovative energy solutions as it transforms into a modern “Powertech” group.

The project is implemented by a consortium including Athens University of Economics and Business, the Public Power Corporation, International Hellenic University, University of West Attica, and Meazon S.A..

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