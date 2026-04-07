the-bitter-truth-about-data-centers

The reassuring narrative that united consciences was a delusion. The data we consume – the invisible cloud – is not in the sky. It’s on the ground. Seven days a week, all year round, Data Centers act as communication hubs for our world. Are they planet-friendly? Not at all.

The World Capital of Data Centers

Ashburn is a regional city fifty miles outside Washington D.C. Already since the 1990s it has been home to the largest communication hubs on the planet. To call it the “internet capital” would not be an exaggeration. The data centers operating in Ashburn handle a huge amount of global internet traffic. Plus, the site consumes energy on a scale that touches the needs of a small country like Cyprus. Yes, this site embodies the most tangible example of how the digital economy is being built. It reaches us as information on a screen.

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