tsakos-greek-officers-forum-2026:-focus-on-trust,-safety,-and-the-ship-to-shore-connection

In an increasingly complex maritime environment, where challenges are intensifying and demands are increasing, success depends on one critical factor: effective communication, coordination, and collaboration. At the core of this approach is trust – a value that was the main focus of the Tsakos Greek Officers Forum 2026.

The core of the key principle of the CSKosakos Forum, which is the key to the success of the 20xSakosos Forum.

The forum was held on April 2 and 3 in Athens, bringing together some 150 fleet officers and office staff, strengthening the dialogue and connection between ship and shore. Of particular importance was the presence of Captain Panagiotis Tsakos and Dr Nikos Tsakos, who confirmed that focusing on people and strengthening cohesion within the organisation is a strategic priority emanating from the top of the management.

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