alarm-signal-for-energy:-the-ministry-of-environment-and-natural-resources-is-on-high-alert-with-successive-meetings

In a state of heightened preparedness amid energy uncertainty and with Easter in the background, the Ministry of Environment and Energy.

With successive meetings to activate crisis reflexes, attempting to ensure the country’s smooth supply of electricity and fuel at a time when external pressures are intensifying. The focus of the contacts is on the one hand the stability of the electricity system during the low demand days of Easter, and on the other hand the sufficiency of gas and fuel under the shadow of the tension in the Middle East.

Pressures in Europe and fuel alarm

Already in Europe, the first signs of pressure on the fuel market are being registered. In France, around 18% of service stations are experiencing shortages of at least one type of fuel a development attributed to supply chain and transport problems, but also to the concentration of demand in networks with moderate prices.

The war in the Middle East is exacerbating imbalances in the global energy market, limiting available supply and increasing competition for raw materials and fuels. Several countries are already considering measures to limit consumption, while similar discussions are underway at the level of the European Union.

The biggest burden is on diesel and aviation fuel, where disruptions to critical infrastructure and sea routes have limited availability. At the same time, demand is rising ahead of the summer season, further intensifying market pressures.

Under the microscope, system adequacy and resilience

In this environment, the Ministry of Energy is attempting to get a full picture of the situation in the domestic market. The meetings are attended by RAEAY, infrastructure managers (DESFA, ADMIE, DEDDIE), refineries, natural gas suppliers, and power generation companies, with the aim of capturing the adequacy and readiness of the system.

On oil, Greek refineries appear reassuring, assuring that stocks are sufficient until May, having already diversified sources of supply. However, the way forward will depend on developments in the international market and the ability to maintain flows.

Similarly, in natural gas, the country appears to be currently covered, with LNG imports coming mainly from the US and other alternative sources. Nevertheless, the nature of the LNG market makes cargoes vulnerable to rerouting if other markets offer higher prices.

Measures for resilience

At the same time, on the table is the operation of the power system ahead of Easter, a period that traditionally tests the limits of grid stability. Electricity transmission and distribution operators (ADMIE and DEDDIE) have already been put on alert to prevent instability or even power cuts.

The challenge arises from the imbalance between production and demand. Low daytime consumption, combined with increased production from renewable energy sources, leads to excess “green” electricity that cannot be absorbed by the system.

In this context, the Operators are making targeted cuts in production from RES in order to maintain the balance and ensure the smooth operation of the electricity system during the holidays.

Overall, the Greek market is currently not facing a sufficiency problem, but it is operating under increased surveillance. The development of the crisis in the Middle East and its impact on international energy flows will determine the continuation not only in terms of availability, but mainly in terms of costs for the economy and consumers.

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