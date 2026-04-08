Marinopoulos: The end of an era – From the dominance of consumption to the final exit

For years, Marinopoulos was the very image of consumption in Greece. From Marinopoulos S.A. and its partnership with Carrefour and Dia to Starbucks, Sephora Greece, Marks & Spencer Greece, Beauty Shop, Fnac and GAP Greece, the family built a business ecosystem that for more than two decades defined the market and reflected the era of overconsumption like no other. Today, that ecosystem has all but disappeared!

The last and most symbolic step is the sale of Marinopoulos Coffee S.A. to Alshaya Group. Under the agreement, Marinopoulos Brothers SA transfers 100% of the company, along with its operations in Greece and Cyprus. The price for the shares is symbolic, at €1, with the real value of the transaction being found in its financial dimension: the new investor undertakes to pay €13.2 million as part of the restructuring agreement and to contribute an additional €5 million through a share capital increase, funds that are directed to repay bank and other liabilities.

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