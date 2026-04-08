the-greek-passport-ranks-5th-strongest-in-the-world,-surpassing-the-us,-uk,-australia-&-canada

The Greek passport climbed to 5th place globally in this year’s Henley & Partners Passport Index Ranking, which measures the strength and global mobility offered by each passport. Greece’s passport outperforms those of countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Monaco, and Canada, confirming that holding a Greek passport is both a privilege and a benefit.

This marks the country’s best-ever performance since the index began (20 years ago), compared to its lowest point in 2010, when it dropped to 12th place. The Henley study confirms that the Greek passport is among the most powerful and desirable worldwide.

Visa-free access to 184 countries

Greece rose one position compared to last year, returning to 5th place (which it also held in 2024). Greek passport holders can travel visa-free to 184 countries worldwide.

Greece shares 5th place with Austria, Portugal, and Malta, just one destination short of 4th place. Countries ranked above (with 185 destinations) include Switzerland, Spain, Norway, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, and Belgium.

Greek citizens still require visas for destinations such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Congo (both Republic and DRC), Ivory Coast, Cuba, Ecuador, Eritrea, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, India, Iraq, Liberia, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Myanmar, Nauru, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Togo, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Vietnam, and Yemen.

Global rankings

1st place: Singapore (192 visa-free destinations)

2nd place: Japan, South Korea, UAE (187)

3rd place: Sweden (186)

In the region:

Turkey ranks 44th (113 destinations)

Albania 40th (121)

North Macedonia 37th (126)

Greece ranks above countries such as China (55th), Saudi Arabia (51st), Russia (44th), Israel (16th), and the United States (10th).

Trends

The U.S. passport shows the most notable decline, falling from 1st place (2006, 2013) to 10th today.

The UAE shows the most dramatic rise, climbing from 65th in 2010 to 2nd this year.

What the Henley Index measures

The Henley Passport Index is based on IATA data and is considered the most reliable global benchmark for passport strength. It measures:

Visa-free access (mobility)

Global openness and acceptance

It is used not only by travelers, but also by governments and investors as an indicator of:

Travel freedom

Business opportunities

Diplomatic influence

Global mobility

Stronger passports mean fewer bureaucratic barriers and easier, more spontaneous travel.

Nomad Passport Index: Greece ranks 2nd globally

Another index, by Nomad Capitalist, ranks the Greek passport as the 2nd most attractive in the world (tied with Ireland and Romania), just behind Malta.

This index evaluates five factors:

50% travel freedom

20% taxation

10% global perception

10% dual citizenship

10% personal freedom

Greece scores:

172 in travel access

40 in taxation

50 (maximum) in perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedoms

Key takeaway

Greece is now firmly part of the global “passport elite.” Southern and Central European passports—including Greece, Portugal, Italy, Malta, and others—have evolved from “good” options into “essential” ones due to EU access, tax advantages, and strong mobility.

At the bottom of the rankings remain countries like Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, and Yemen, with very limited travel freedom.

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