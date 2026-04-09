Exarchus: Interest in FSRU in Alexandroupolis – Atlantic SEE’s LNG agreements in the final straight

Atlantic SEE LNG Trade is seeking to finalize a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreements with buyers in Eastern Europe in the coming months, with the aim of advancing its plans to develop new LNG import infrastructure in Greece by the end of the decade, the company’s CEO, Alexandros Exarchou, said in a recent interview with S&P Global Energy’s Platts.

He noted that by early summer the company expects to have secured volumes of around 5 billion cubic meters per year, which is its initial target.

Atlantic SEE, which was established in late 2025, is 60% owned by AKTOR Group and 40% by DEPA, and in November signed a 20-year deal with US-based Venture Global to supply up to 4 bcm of LNG per year from 2030. It has since entered into memoranda of understanding with buyers in countries in the so-called Vertical Gas Corridor, including Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Albania and Bosnia-Herzegovina, and a new deal is expected in April. According to Exarchos, priority is being given to finalizing agreements with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania, despite the legal issues that have arisen in Bosnia regarding gas import rights.

New FSRU and infrastructure investment

Alongside the commercial agreements, the company plans to develop new infrastructure that will enable the movement of these volumes. A key element is the construction of a new floating storage and regasification terminal (FSRU) in Greece, with a capacity of 4.5 to 5 bcm per year, which is estimated to be operational in late 2028 or early 2029 and by 2030 at the latest.

Although the final location has not yet been decided, Alexandroupolis is attracting the most interest, with a second site under consideration. The company plans to proceed with the order for the plant in the fall of 2026, having already started the licensing procedures, while plans include interventions in the existing pipeline network to enhance the flow of gas from the south to the north.

- Exarchus: Interest in FSRU in Alexandroupolis – Atlantic SEE’s LNG agreements in the final straight appeared first on - English.