mytilineos-(metlen):-2025-is-behind-us,-2026-a-year-of-stabilization-and-growth

2025 was a particularly demanding yet defining year for the Metlen Group, as Chairman and CEO Evangelos Mytilineos emphasized during the presentation of the company’s 2025 financial results to analysts.

He described the year as “distinctive and full of challenges,” while stressing that this difficult period may ultimately prove to be “a blessing in disguise,” as it led to meaningful structural changes within the group. As he explained, the company proceeded with further simplification of its organizational structure, making it stronger, more flexible, and better positioned for the future.

Referring to the international environment, Mr. Mytilineos noted that geopolitical uncertainty remains high, particularly due to ongoing developments in the Middle East, which continue to shift and directly affect energy markets. As he pointed out, these conditions do not allow for clear and stable forecasts for 2026.

Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that the group possesses a highly resilient business model and strong fundamentals, enabling it to respond effectively even during periods of intense instability.

Target: Return to Normality in 2026

For 2026, management appears optimistic, noting that the new year will not be a period of rapid growth, but rather a phase of stabilization and a return to a more “normal” trajectory.

“2025 now belongs to the past,” Mr. Mytilineos remarked, expressing the view that 2026 will mark the company’s return to a course aligned with its commitments to shareholders.

Of particular importance, he stressed, is the fact that the challenges of the previous year do not affect the group’s medium-term targets, sending a positive message to the investment community.

As for forecasts for 2026, management reiterated that detailed outlook and guidance will be presented, in line with the company’s usual practice, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2026.

Until then, the group’s strategy remains cautious, with emphasis on maintaining stability and managing risks, avoiding aggressive moves in an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Personal Commitment to Shareholders

Closing his remarks, Mr. Mytilineos made a personal reference, highlighting his long-standing relationship with the company and the sense of responsibility he feels toward its shareholders.

As he stated, he considers it his duty to repay investors’ trust and personally committed to steering the company back onto the path that has long made it reliable and attractive.

“This is not a general promise, but a personal commitment,” he said, identifying 2026 as the starting point of this new phase.

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