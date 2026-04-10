fuel-pass:-the-platform-is-open-to-all-regardless-of-the-expiring-number-in-the-vat-number

The Fuel Pass platform will be open to all citizens, regardless of their expiring VAT number, from today until April 30, 2026.

As a reminder, payments are made within 48 hours of application, but those who did not apply in the first two days of applications due to bank holidays will be paid next week.

Applications are submitted through the special vouchers.gov.gr application using personal Taxisnet codes, and there is also the option of service through a CCP for those who do not have access to digital means.

Any natural person, including freelancers who are tax residents of Greece, can apply for the Fuel Pass. A prerequisite is that the family income declared for 2024 must be up to 25,000 euros for unmarried persons and up to 35,000 euros for married persons or those in a civil partnership. The amount is increased by 5,000 for each dependent child in the household. Especially for single-parent families, the declared income limit is 39,000 euros, plus 5,000 euros for each dependent member.

The amounts

The amounts of aid in the Fuel Pass 2026 are specific and vary depending on the type of vehicle, the region of residence, and the method of payment:

Owners of cars (other Greece): 50 euros by digital card and 40 euros by deposit in a bank account.

Owners of private cars (island/border regions): 60 euros with a digital card and 50 euros by deposit in a bank account.

Owners of motorcycles/mopeds (other Greece): 30 euros with a digital card and 25 euros with a bank account deposit.

The digital card will remain active until 31 July 2026.

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