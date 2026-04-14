The clock is ticking for more than 1.5 million taxpayers, as next Thursday, the ADC moves to automatically submit pre-filled returns for those who have not intervened. The process mainly affects employees, retirees, and some taxpayers collecting rental income, with errors being “locked in” with the return.

For the third year in a row, tax returns appear pre-filled and pre-cleared in the system, with about 1.5 million taxpayers seeing their E1 form ready to go from the start of the process. This year, pre-filling is extended to real estate income, with automatic transfer of data from E2 to E1, bringing the total number of those joining the automatic process to close to 2 million, up from 1.3 million last year.

Taxpayers are notified via the myAADE platform, the app, or by e-mail that their return is ready, and from that moment on, a critical period of about 30 days for review begins. If no action is taken, AADE proceeds to automatic finalization and states the resulting tax.

- Tax returns: Countdown to automatic submission for 1.5 million taxpayers appeared first on - English.